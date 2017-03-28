Vols Coach Butch Jones See Plenty of Battles in Spring Practice

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The second week of spring workouts got underway on Tuesday afternoon as Tennessee practiced outdoors in full pads for two hours at Haslam Field.

Head coach Butch Jones addressed the media after practice, discussing the challenges awaiting the youngest Vols as spring practice rolls into a second week.

“I think there are a lot of battles,” Jones said. “The first battle is competing with yourself. We talk about the details, the accountability and the toughness, and that is where everyone has to take responsibility for their own self-determination in getting better. If we get better individually, we get better as a football team collectively. I like this football team. Everything is a learning process, especially the individuals who are going through spring for the first time.”

Tuesday’s practice was the fourth of 15 spring workouts for the Vols. The spring season concludes on April 22 with the annual DISH Orange & White Game (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network). Admission and parking to the Orange & White Game are free to the public and a fan appreciation event will precede kickoff.

Tennessee gets back to work with practices on Thursday and Saturday while the Vols’ annual Pro Day takes place on Friday morning in the Anderson Training Center.

Day Four Quotables

Senior RB John Kelly

(On being the veteran leader of the running backs group)

“I am just embracing the whole teacher role now and trying to show all the younger guys how things are supposed to be done. I know what Coach Gillespie, Coach Jones, and Coach Scott expect from us so I’m trying to hold all these guys to a higher standard as well. Also, to improve my game, too, because I know I’m going to be taking a lot more reps than I have in the past year. So that’s really what I’ve been focusing on.”

RS Sophomore DL Darrell Taylor

(On being mentioned by Coach Jones as a player who has stepped up)

“I think it gradually happened over time. I try to work hard on and off the field by taking care of school, taking care of film room and trying to be a leader in everything I do.”

DBs/special teams coordinator Charlton Warren

(On what he brings to the team)

“You are going to get a lot of energy out of me. I will be running all over practice and will never be quiet. You will be able to hear me from Field One to Field Three. The other thing is that there will be a tremendous amount of focus on fundamentals and technique. I didn’t give them the talents that they have; they wouldn’t be here without it. But we are going to refine their fundamentals and techniques. We are going to do the same thing every single day because when we get to Saturday, whether we are up 20 or down 20, you will get the same corner and safety play. We are going to perfect our craft. That is what they will get from me.”