USA Hockey, women’s players reach agreement to avoid boycott

USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women’s national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.

USA Hockey announced the agreement Tuesday night.

Players were seeking a four-year deal that included payment outside just the six-month Olympic period.

US captain Meghan Duggan says in the statement that the players “stood up for what we thought was right and USA Hockey’s leadership listened.”

USA hockey executive director Dave Ogrean says “this process has, in the end, made us better.”

The world championship beings Friday in Plymouth, Michigan.

