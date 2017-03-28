Today in Trump: March 28, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Trump executive order will dismantle Obama environmental regulations

President Trump will sign a sweeping executive order on Tuesday to begin the process of dismantling environmental regulations implemented under the Obama administration to aggressively fight climate change.

The Energy Independence executive order, which Trump will sign at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), attacks the core of President Obama’s 2013 Climate Action Plan. A senior White House official said Monday that the order will unwind the “Clean Power Plan,” which set new standards for power plants and restricted greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump tax returns?

House Committee marks up a Democratic bill that would direct Treasury secretary to provide House with President Trump’s tax returns. 4 p.m.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Trump to announce Jared Kushner will run new White House office

President Trump is set to announce a new White House office run by his son-in-law that will seek to overhaul government functions using ideas from the business sector.

A senior administration official said Mr. Trump on Monday will announce the White House Office of American Innovation. The official sought anonymity to discuss the office in advance of the formal rollout. The plans for the office were first reported by The Washington Post.

Jared Kushner to be questioned about meetings with notorious Russian bank

A notorious bank which acts as a front for Russian espionage, is now part of the investigation into contacts between President Trump administration officials and the Russian government.

This time it is Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, who will be questioned by Senate investigators about his meetings with Russia’s Vnesheconombank (VEB).

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that he doesn’t know who authorized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ secure meeting with an intelligence source on White House grounds last week, a day before briefing President Trump and reporters that members of the Trump transition team were swept up in legal surveillance.

Rep. Devin Nunes reveals secret meeting on WH grounds amid Russia probe

Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said he was at the White House grounds last Tuesday to meet a source and look at highly classified information in a “secure location.”

“I had been working this for a long time with many difference sources and needed a place that I could actually finally go because I knew what I was looking for and could actually get access to what I needed to see,” Nunes said in a Monday interview with CNN.

Bids for President Trump’s border wall due by Wednesday

Bids for President Trump’s proposed wall along the southern border are due on Wednesday, and more than 600 companies have placed bids, reports CBS News correspondent David Begnaud.

The border is almost 2,000 miles long, with fencing in place along 654 miles; Those projects cost $2.3 billion.

Schedule

Roundtable with women small business owners, 11 a.m.; signs bills, 3 p.m.