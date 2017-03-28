Suspect named for death of missing Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Last Thursday, family members reported the disappearance of 34 year old Thomas Creek, Jr.

Cleveland Police Detectives discovered that foul play may have been involved.

On Monday, they found Creek’s body in a remote area of Polk County.

He was actually last seen on March 14th.

Detectives say the victim was killed, and they think they know who killed him.

Cleveland police have issue a first degree murder warrant for 26 year old Sean Hale.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information on the case or the location of Sean Scott Hale, contact Detective Andy Wattenbarger at 423-559-3392.