Suspect in chase crashes into Used Auto Lot

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A chase, a wreck, another chase, drug charges.

It began this morning near Middle Valley Baptist when a Hamilton County deputy recognized a driver who was often wanted.

He tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off.

After a short chase, the car wrecked into the parking lot of Fairway Auto Sales on Boy Scout Road.

He also managed to damage one of the cars on sale on the lot.

The driver fled on foot but was quickly captured.

The suspect is Derrick Bettis.

He has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, possession of meth, and possession of meth in a vehicle.

Now Hamilton County plans on adding charges of evading and reckless endangerment to the list.