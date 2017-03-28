Senior apartment fire on Highway 58

HIGHWAY 58, Hamilton County (WDEF) – Several fire agencies rushed to reports of a fire at the Silver Tree apartments on Highway 58.

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department crews found heavy smoke coming from the 6th floor of the 9-story building.

Highway 58 VFD immediately requested a mutual aid response for additional apparatus and manpower.

Dallas Bay VFD, Tri-Community VFD, Catoosa Co. FD, East Ridge FD, and Chattanooga-Hamilton Co. Rescue responded to the scene.

Since the elevators were shut down for safety reason, Firefighters climbed 6 flights of stairs to find heavy smoke and fire coming from apartment 601.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes and contain the fire to the front room of the apartment.

Fire officials confirmed all residents evacuated the building without injury and were placed temporarily at a nearby gazebo area.

Currently, firefighters are ventilating the 5th floor through the 9 floor which suffered from heavy smoke.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire in apartment 601 is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Damages are unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross will be on the scene and will work with the building manager of Silver Tree apartments in the event residents will need temporary housing.