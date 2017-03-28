Sen. McCain on Nunes controversy, health care, Russia protests

| Arizona Sen. John McCain is calling for a select committee to investigate Russian interference in U.S. politics and allegations of collusion with the Trump campaign. The 2008 Republican presidential candidate joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss a wide range of topics, including calls for Rep. Devin Nunes to recuse himself from the Russia probe, what he wants to hear from President Trump, and nuclear threat from North Korea.

