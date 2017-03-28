Search goes on for missing biker

According to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett the last time someone spoke with 38 year old Chad Cook was early Monday morning.

Cook and three other friends spent Sunday riding dirt bikes near Big Fork Road until his bike broke down.

Sheriff Bo Burnett: “Later on that night, they got separated. The female with them did talk to him around 2 o’clock. The other person, the third person…at some point received got a ride and went back home.”

Three counties have been working together to help locate him.

Sheriff Bo Burnett : “Steve Lamb, director of EMA and some other people did a ground search. With assistance from Sequachtie County and Hamilton County rescue people did a thorough search of that area. Did locate the motorcycles and some clothing.”

Sheriff Burnett says director of Emergency Management for Marion County, Steve Lamb, suggested the search efforts cease for part of the day. “Searching right now would not be as good as without further information. ” That’s why investigators have been brought in. “He didn’t want to search today till we did some interviews and maybe come up with more information.”

Sheriff Burnett says the terrain is making the search even more difficult. “It’s rough. It’s a rural area, the area is real rough, and it’s a large area…it’s a big area. And at some point they may have been in Sequatchie County. Right now we think the incident happened in Marion County, but at some point I think they were riding motorcycles and may have ended up in Sequatchie County.”