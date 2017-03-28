Red Bank Softball Beat Hixson 23-0

Red Bank, TN-(WDEF) Red Bank racked up a nine-run first inning on their way to a 23-0 mercy rule win over rival Hixson on Tuesday afternoon.

Sami Shrader got the Lionettes on the board with a two-run triple down the right field line. Shrader then scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Later in the first with the score 6-0, Shelby Romans singled past second to score two more runs. Romans then came home to score on a flare to right by Hannah Wood to close out the scoring in the first inning.