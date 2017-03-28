Okla. police arrest alleged driver for three burglars shot dead by homeowner's son

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Three teens were fatally shot by a homeowner’s son who was armed with a AR-15 rifle when they tried breaking in, Oklahoma authorities say.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said the homeowner and his 23-year-old son were in the home when three males wearing masks and gloves tried to enter the house around 12:30 p.m. Monday, reports CBS affiliate KOTV.

Deputy Nick Mahoney says officers arrived to find all three dead. The neighborhood is in an unincorporated part of the county about 20 miles southeast of Tulsa.

“These three individuals came to this residence with the intent to burglarize it,” Deputy Nick Mahoney said. “One was with brass knuckles, the other one was with a knife.”

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office

Mahoney said, “They were masked at the time, all had gloves on. They entered in through a black door, shattering the back door and they entered into the residence.”

After hearing “loud bangs,” the homeowner’s son went to the back of the residence and encountered the intruders and shots were fired, authorities say.

Deputies said two of the teens died inside the house while the third ran from the home before dying in the driveway. The deceased were males ages 16, 17 and 18.

A fourth person was arrested, a 21-year-old woman identified as Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, who authorities determined had driven the three suspects to the home.

Rodriguez is now booked in the Wagoner County jail on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree burglary, according to KOTV. No bond has been set.

Mahoney says there’s no reason to believe the son knew the intruders and the investigation is ongoing.