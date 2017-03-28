Nunes' impartiality, Trump and the environment, and non-binary people

Impartial investigator?

There are calls for the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to step down from his role leading the investigation into alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Rep. Devin Nunes is drawing fire over where he’s examine highly classified material related to the probe, and when he shared relevant information with Mr. Trump and his fellow committee members.

“America First”

President Trump will sign a sweeping executive order today to begin the process of dismantling environmental regulations implemented under the Obama administration to fight climate change. The White House says Mr. Trump wants to protect the environment while strengthening the economy by promoting energy production. Critics say the president’s move won’t accomplish either objective.

Whip count

Opposition to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch among Senate Democrats has grown in recent days, but there are a number of senators who have yet to reveal their position. If all Republicans vote in favor of his nomination, they would need only eight Democrats to advance his nomination and confirm him. We look at where the count stands now.

Space between

Most of us probably think we know what it means to be transgender. We watched as Bruce Jenner became Caitlyn, “Transparent” swept the Emmys, and a Virginia teen’s case to use his school men’s rooms headed to court. But in the public conversation, one group of transgenders is rarely heard of. For our new CBSN Original, we meet people who don’t think of themselves as men or women.

Hospital business

Here’s one way to put a lid on soaring health care costs in the U.S.: Stop hospital chains from buying up doctors’ practice and outpatient facilities simply as a way to to maximize profits. We look at what’s behind a health industry practice that many experts — including physicians — say is costing consumers big-time.

TSA patdown

A mother is outraged with the Transportation Security Administration, which she says treated her family “like dogs” at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Jennifer Williamson’s son has a disorder that makes him sensitive to touch, so she requested a special screening, but it didn’t go down that way.

“Free” tax prep?

Tax season is here. But as we approach the April 18 filing deadline, be wary of financial firms that offer “free” tax preparation. Such services can carry hidden costs, including ones that go beyond dollars and cents. Here’s what to watch out for in hiring a tax-prep firm.

