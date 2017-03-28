Neil Gorsuch's nomination: Will he be confirmed? The whip count

Reported by Rebecca Shabad, Emily Schultheis, Kathryn Watson, Blair Guild, John Bat, Joshua Cartwright, Rebecca Kaplan, and Ellen Uchimiya 

Opposition to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch among Senate Democrats has grown in recent days, but there are a number of senators within their caucus who have yet to reveal their position.

If all Republicans vote in favor of his nomination, they would need only eight Democrats to advance his nomination and confirm him. Currently the Senate has 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, announced last week that Senate Democrats would filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination if and when it makes it to the floor. He needs to receive at least 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Judge Gorsuch says he will stand up to Trump

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faced hours of questioning on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Despite being nominated by President Trump, Gorsuch ada…

Senate Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed a vote Monday to advance the nomination for a week. Committee rules allow any member to hold over the nominee for consideration for one week. Once the committee votes on the Gorsuch nomination, it will then go to the full Senate for consideration. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he expects the full Senate to vote on his nomination before lawmakers leave for their two-week recess on April 7.

While Schumer has made his opposition clear, other top Democrats like Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, have not announced their stances.

A number of Democrats have either said they’re undecided so far or they haven’t made their positions public. A majority of that group are up for re-election next year and some are freshman senators. Meanwhile, possible 2020 presidential contenders like Sens. Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand have announced their opposition to Gorsuch’s nomination.

McConnell has warned that Republicans could pursue the nuclear option and eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations if Democrats are united against Gorsuch.

UNCLEAR/UNDECIDED (29 VOTES)

  1. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado
  2. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut
  3. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington
  4. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland
  5. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware
  6. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada
  7. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana
  8. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
  9. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
  10. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California
  11. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire
  12. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico
  13. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota
  14. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia
  15. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
  16. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota
  17. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont
  18. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia
  19. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri
  20. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey
  21. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut
  22. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan
  23. Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island
  24. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii
  25. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire
  26. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan
  27. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana
  28. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland
  29. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia

NO (19 votes)

  1. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin
  2. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey
  3. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
  4. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware
  5. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania
  6. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota
  7. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York
  8. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California
  9. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii
  10. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts
  11. Sen. Jack Merkley, D-Oregon
  12. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington
  13. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida
  14. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
  15. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York
  16. Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico
  17. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts
  18. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island
  19. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon

CBS News’ John Nolen contributed to this list.

