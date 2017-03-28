Neil Gorsuch's nomination: Will he be confirmed? The whip count

Reported by Rebecca Shabad, Emily Schultheis, Kathryn Watson, Blair Guild, John Bat, Joshua Cartwright, Rebecca Kaplan, and Ellen Uchimiya
Opposition to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch among Senate Democrats has grown in recent days, but there are a number of senators within their caucus who have yet to reveal their position.
If all Republicans vote in favor of his nomination, they would need only eight Democrats to advance his nomination and confirm him. Currently the Senate has 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, announced last week that Senate Democrats would filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination if and when it makes it to the floor. He needs to receive at least 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.
Senate Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed a vote Monday to advance the nomination for a week. Committee rules allow any member to hold over the nominee for consideration for one week. Once the committee votes on the Gorsuch nomination, it will then go to the full Senate for consideration. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he expects the full Senate to vote on his nomination before lawmakers leave for their two-week recess on April 7.
While Schumer has made his opposition clear, other top Democrats like Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, have not announced their stances.
A number of Democrats have either said they’re undecided so far or they haven’t made their positions public. A majority of that group are up for re-election next year and some are freshman senators. Meanwhile, possible 2020 presidential contenders like Sens. Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand have announced their opposition to Gorsuch’s nomination.
McConnell has warned that Republicans could pursue the nuclear option and eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations if Democrats are united against Gorsuch.
UNCLEAR/UNDECIDED (29 VOTES)
- Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut
- Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington
- Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland
- Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware
- Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada
- Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California
- Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire
- Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico
- Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota
- Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia
- Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota
- Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont
- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia
- Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri
- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey
- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut
- Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan
- Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island
- Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii
- Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire
- Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan
- Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana
- Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland
- Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia
NO (19 votes)
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin
- Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey
- Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
- Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware
- Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania
- Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York
- Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California
- Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii
- Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts
- Sen. Jack Merkley, D-Oregon
- Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington
- Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida
- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
- Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York
- Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts
- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island
- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon
