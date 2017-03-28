Neil Gorsuch's nomination: Will he be confirmed? The whip count

Reported by Rebecca Shabad, Emily Schultheis, Kathryn Watson, Blair Guild, John Bat, Joshua Cartwright, Rebecca Kaplan, and Ellen Uchimiya

Opposition to Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch among Senate Democrats has grown in recent days, but there are a number of senators within their caucus who have yet to reveal their position.

If all Republicans vote in favor of his nomination, they would need only eight Democrats to advance his nomination and confirm him. Currently the Senate has 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, announced last week that Senate Democrats would filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination if and when it makes it to the floor. He needs to receive at least 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

CBSN Judge Gorsuch says he will stand up to Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faced hours of questioning on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Despite being nominated by President Trump, Gorsuch ada…

Senate Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee delayed a vote Monday to advance the nomination for a week. Committee rules allow any member to hold over the nominee for consideration for one week. Once the committee votes on the Gorsuch nomination, it will then go to the full Senate for consideration. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said he expects the full Senate to vote on his nomination before lawmakers leave for their two-week recess on April 7.

While Schumer has made his opposition clear, other top Democrats like Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, have not announced their stances.

A number of Democrats have either said they’re undecided so far or they haven’t made their positions public. A majority of that group are up for re-election next year and some are freshman senators. Meanwhile, possible 2020 presidential contenders like Sens. Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand have announced their opposition to Gorsuch’s nomination.

McConnell has warned that Republicans could pursue the nuclear option and eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations if Democrats are united against Gorsuch.

UNCLEAR/UNDECIDED (29 VOTES)

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia Sen. Angus King, I-Maine Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia

NO (19 votes)

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts Sen. Jack Merkley, D-Oregon Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon

CBS News’ John Nolen contributed to this list.