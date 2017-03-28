Martial arts icon Bruce Lee's writings pack a philosophical punch

March 28, 2017, 8:41 AM | This month marks 50 years since Bruce Lee opened his Los Angeles kung fu studio. It’s where the iconic actor trained Hollywood’s elite, from Steve McQueen and James Coburn to Chuck Norris and James Garner. But these days, Lee’s pen is proving to be even mightier than his punches. Only on “CBS This Morning”, Ben Tracy takes us into the Lee family archives and introduces us to Bruce Lee, the philosopher.