Manhunt launched after 2 undercover Miami detectives “ambushed”

MIAMI – The search is on for a pair of gunmen who ambushed two undercover Miami-Dade detectives at the Annie Coleman apartment complex, CBS Miami reports.

The officers, who are assigned to the Homicide Street Violence Task Force, were inside an unmarked vehicle in the parking lot of the complex at 1937 NW 60 Street around 10 p.m. when they came under fire.

“They were conducting surveillance for gang activity when they were ambushed in their vehicle. Two subjects opened fire on the officers and they ended up being injured. One of the officers was able to return fire,” said police Major Hector Llevat.

One detective was shot in the leg, the other in the arm.

An arriving officer rushed the two detectives to the Jackson Ryder Trauma Center in the back of a black pickup truck. Both were listed as stable.

“They are lucky to be alive. It’s been a while since I’ve seen a car hit by so many rounds. A high powered weapon struck that vehicle and the officers should be counting their blessings today. We certainly are counting our blessings. Hopefully, the community will come through for us and whoever has information on the perpetrators responsible for the vicious attack on our officers, in this ambush type attack, will come forward,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

“This was a brazen act of violence committed against two of our finest officers. They’re there trying to protect us and this community, and they were ambushed and we’re not gonna tolerate it,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

One of the injured officers is a 26-year veteran of the force, the other an 11-year veteran.

Officers from multiple agencies are involved in the search for the gunmen. Police helicopters assisted in the search from the air as SWAT teams hit the surrounding streets.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.