Feds arrest rape suspect's dad after looking into him

JESSUP, Md. — Immigration officials say the father of a high school student charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a school bathroom in Maryland has been arrested after a review of his status in the United States.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Monday that 43-year-old Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was arrested Friday, CBS Washington, D.C., affiliate WUSA-TV reports. She says a review of Sanchez-Reyes’ immigration history shows that he is in the United States illegally.

Officials say Sanchez-Reyes and his son, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are Guatemalan nationals.

Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano were charged with raping a student at Rockville High School on March 16.

The ICE spokeswoman says Sanchez-Reyes is being held in the Howard County Detention Center and was ordered to appear in immigration court.

CBS Evening News California Latinos, fearful of ICE agents, slow the reporting of crimes California authorities say aggressive immigration enforcement tactics are having a chilling effect on Latinos and their relationship with local c…

The high-school rape has become part of a national debate on immigration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, in response to a reporter’s question at a March 21 press briefing, called the crime “shocking, disturbing, horrific.”

“I think part of the reason that the president has made illegal immigration and crackdown such a big deal is because of tragedies like this,” he said.

Matthew Bourke, spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in a statement that a U.S. Border Patrol agent encountered Sanchez in Texas in August. Sanchez was ordered to appear before an immigration judge, Bourke said, but that appearance has not been scheduled. ICE has since lodged an immigration detainer against Sanchez.

CBSN Rep. Steve King faces backlash after comments on immigration Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, is facing backlash after making controversial remarks about immigration. He’s even facing criticism from members of his …

According to court records, Montano, who was charged as an adult, was born in El Salvador, where he lived for 16 years. ICE officials would not discuss Montano’s immigration status because he is a juvenile.

Jack Smith, superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools, pushed back against the focus on the immigration status of the accused students.

“Some try to make this into an issue of immigration,” Smith said at a news conference Tuesday. “We would like to change the conversation.”

While expressing horror at the crime and repeatedly assuring parents that their children are safe at school, Smith said, “We serve every student who walks in the door. It is not only the right thing to do, it is the law.”

CBSN Emotional accounts from immigrant families President Trump’s new immigration policy is causing stress and heartache for some families. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins CBSN to…

On Monday, Maryland’s House of Delegates approved a measure to prevent authorities from detaining immigrants to ask about their immigration status.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said on WBAL radio that the crime represents a “worst-case scenario.” He said the bill would prevent Maryland from cooperating with immigration authorities.

He vowed to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Preliminary hearings are set for Montano on March 31 and April 14 for Sanchez.