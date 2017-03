March 28, 2017, 7:00 AM | Top Democrats call on Republican Devin Nunes to withdraw from his House Committee’s investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Also, a manhunt is underway in Miami after two undercover officers were ambushed and shot last night. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.