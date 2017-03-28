Dalton Attempted Rape

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police arrest a man for attempting to rape a young woman.

Investigators say Valerio Perez and the victim had been at a party, where Perez had been drinking.

The woman left him there, and went home.

When Perez arrived back there, the victim says he tried to force her to have sex with him.

The victim says Perez had raped her several times in the past.

She told investigators Perez had brought her to the United States from Guatemala at the age of 14 with the promise of a better life.

She says she had her first child with him at the age of 15.

Valerio Mendez-Perez has been charged with attempted rape, kidnapping, cruelty to children and simple assault.