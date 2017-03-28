Chattanooga firefighters respond to a fire call at Evergreen Apts

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire call at Evergreen Apts off Hickory Valley Rd Tuesday afternoon, March 28.

The Chattanooga Fire Department reports that the firefighters managed to contain the fire.

As of now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The firefighters managed to contain the fire @ Evergreen Apts to one unit. Cause of the fire is under investigation. #ChattFire — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) March 29, 2017

Wrapping up a fire at Evergreen Apts on Hickory Valley Rd. Fire’s out. 1 man transported with burns. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/xJZDZnW2VF — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) March 29, 2017

*Tweets/Photos by Bruce Garner