“Cash Cab” coming back thanks to Discovery reboot

New York City residents trying to flag down a cab better bone up on their trivia, because “Cash Cab” is coming back.

Discovery Channel has announced plans to reboot the popular game show, which ran for 10 seasons between 2005 and 2012. Comedian David Steinberg will serve as executive producer, with original production company Lion USA returning to oversee the project, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The original series featured a decoy taxi driven by Ben Bailey picking up unsuspecting passengers and quizzing them on trivia for cash prizes. In the new incarnation, stars from the worlds of film, TV and comedy will take turns behind the wheel.

The new “Cash Cab” is set to debut later this year. Norton Productions will be co-producing the series for Discovery with Lion USA.