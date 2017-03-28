“Carlos the Jackal” sentenced to life for 1974 grenade attack

PARIS — The man known as “Carlos the Jackal” has been convicted in a French court of a deadly 1974 attack on a Paris shopping arcade and sentenced to life in prison for the third time.

The Venezuelan-born Ilich Ramirez Sanchez is already serving two life sentences in France for murders and attacks he was convicted of perpetrating or organizing on behalf of the Palestinian cause or of communist revolution in the 1970s and ‘80s.

As the trial wrapped up Tuesday, the 67-year-old known worldwide as “Carlos” denounced “an absurd trial” for a 42-year-old crime.

Carlos had denied involvement, saying there was no proof against him.

Five judges found Carlos, the only defendant, guilty of throwing a grenade onto a shopping area, killing two and injuring 32.