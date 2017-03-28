Braves Give Media Tour of New SunTrust Park

Atlanta, GA-(WDEF) Everything about SunTrust park has been done with the fans in mind… Braves staff will quickly tell you that there is no bad seat in the house…. When fans vist SunTrust park this year it will likely be there first time ever and with that in mind the braves have added a bit of a tour guide to their app they call it braves bot.

Said Greg Mikes, Braves Director of Digital,”Before you would have to go to the directory or go to the map and scan through the map and try to find where it is.

Now you will be able to access Braves bot and ask it, where is H and F burger and it will go directly with the location”

As you make your way around the facility you can’t help but notice the jerseys trophies and murals used to decorate the walls…

“The Braves began back in 1871 in Boston they moved to Milwaukee in 1953 and they have been in Atlanta since 1966 so they have more than 145 years of history”

A lot of time and thought was put into all of the little things in the park but they didn’t forget about the biggest part the field…

Said Braves President John Schuerholz:”We chose intentionally to build some character into and some personality into the look of our ball park. It has that general arc until you get around about right center field. The fence goes to its highest point and this is a straight line to the right field foul pole.

In addition to that the bottom half of the fence is padding or the fencing in front of the below the chop beautiful lounge area that the fans are all so crazy about. But above the padding is brick half of the wall. It’s brick so right fielder Nick Markakais is going to have to figure out the trajectory of the ball coming out there, how they are playing, and decide if he is going to go out and try to make a catch or know that it is going to hit off the brick wall behind him and start running out into the middle of the field and trying to get it off the wall. We think we will be available to do that better than the guys coming in here just for a short visit and it will be to our advantage”