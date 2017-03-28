Bradley Co man arrested for first degree murder in Washington, D.C.

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

Bradley County, Tenn. (WDEF) – A suspect with a warrant in Bradley County is arrested for first degree murder in Washington, D.C.

El Hadji Aplha Madiou Toure has had several aliases including Elie Brown. He has an outstanding violation of probation warrant from the Bradley County Criminal Courts.

Court records indicate that he pled guilty to two courts of robbery in October of 2006. He served one year inside the correctional facility before being placed on probation.

Bradley County jail records indicate a substantial arrest history under the names Elie Brown and ElHadji Alpha Madiou Toure.

Share:

Related Videos

4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley County deputies respond to school bus accident
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
More than $40,000 seized in drug arrest
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Church Fire Considered Arson, Person of Interest Captured on Surveillance
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now