Baylor Edges Boyd Buchanan 1-0 in High School Soccer

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Baylor got a goal in the first seven minutes of their match against Boyd Buchanan, and that proved to be enough

as the Red Raiders beat the Bucs 1-0.

Baylor’s John Musick got behind the Bucs defense, and when he was just inside the penalty box, he fired one into the net for the only

goal of the match.

Boyd Buchanan goalie Isaac Antwine had several big saves in the first half to keep the match close.

With the win, the Red Raiders improve to 5-0-1 on the year.