Abby Lee Miller quits “Dance Moms”

Abby Lee Miller, star of “Dance Moms,” announced in a fiery Instagram post that she is quitting the show.

Miller went on an all-caps diatribe against the reality series, accusing the producers of sexism.

She wrote that she did not receive her due credit. “I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

Miller also complained that she often had to go up against producers’ ideas for performances on the Lifetime show. She said, “I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!”

A&E Networks, which includes Lifetime, declined to comment on Miller’s announcement.

Miller is set to be sentenced in Pittsburg on May 8 after she pleaded guilty to fraud for hiding about $775,000 from a bankruptcy court.