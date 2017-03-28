3 storm chasers killed in Texas driving towards tornado, police say

SPUR, Texas — Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday in car crash while apparently driving toward a tornado, police said. 

CBS Dallas reports that Department of Public Safety troopers say severe weather did not directly cause the crash. But the storm chasers were driving toward a tornado when one vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. There were two drivers and one passenger in the two vehicles, and all three occupants were pronounced deceased at scene. 

Sgt. John Gonzalez  of the Texas Department Of Public Safety said all three were storm chasers. 

This is a developing story … 

