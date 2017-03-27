Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Celebration

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A hero’s welcome is where the public commemorates veterans coming back from deployment.

Back during the Vietnam War era that wasn’t the case, now over 40 years later they are finally getting the recognition they deserve.

“They were spit upon and called baby killers and just everything under the sun. They were treated very very poorly from the hippy liberals but also from our government.”

Louis Varnell said, “The reason there is so much support for the troops is because people have realized how badly they treated the Vietnam veterans and so they really wanted to make sure that this current generation did not go through anything like that and so now everyone is welcoming to the Vietnam veterans and thanking them for their service.”

Many-Bears Grinder stated, “This event is is to commemorate the end of the war in Vietnam, so March 29th is Vietnam Veterans Day.”

This is just part 1 of a 3 day event.

Vietnam Veterans received a war commemorative lapel pin in honor of their service.

George Maffett said, ” It was a totally different army … there were no need for as many soldiers back then.”

Retired Sergeant Major Maffett says it was a different army when he was serving.

After more than 30 years in the army he says although in his time there may have been struggles back home he will never forget the brotherhood he formed at war.

“Those are your best friends during the time of the war , you have no enemies when you are on the battlefield. Everybody to be friends because we know that without our buddies it may be life or death. and it doesn’t make any difference what color, creed, or religion you are,” said Maffett.

“When I came back from Afghanistan I was given a heroes welcome that our Vietnam Veterans did not receive, but because of our Vietnam Veterans our veterans coming back now do receive a heroes welcome,” says Grinder.

Now this was only the first event.

The second event will be held tomorrow at the Tivoli Theater where a movie will be shown.