Weekend road closures for Chattanooga special event

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The following roads will be closed from 5 AM until 8 PM on Saturday, April 1st for The Chattanooga Cruise-In, which features more than 2,000 cars and 10,000 spectators converging on downtown Chattanooga.

Fort St. between W. 13th St. and W. Main St.

W. 14th St. between Carter St. and Chestnut St.

Chestnut St. between W. 13th St. and W. 14th St.

Chestnut St. between W. Main St. and W. 17th St.

Reggie White Blvd. between W. Main St. and W. 20th St.

W. Main St. between Broad St. and Reggie White Blvd.

Visit www.chattanoogacruise-in.com for more information.