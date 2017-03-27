Weekend road closures for Chattanooga special event

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The following roads will be closed from 5 AM until 8 PM on Saturday, April 1st for The Chattanooga Cruise-In, which features more than 2,000 cars and 10,000 spectators converging on downtown Chattanooga.

  • Fort St. between W. 13th St. and W. Main St.
  • W. 14th St. between Carter St. and Chestnut St.
  • Chestnut St. between W. 13th St. and W. 14th St.
  • Chestnut St. between W. Main St. and W. 17th St.
  • Reggie White Blvd. between W. Main St. and W. 20th St.
  • W. Main St. between Broad St. and Reggie White Blvd.

Visit www.chattanoogacruise-in.com for more information.

