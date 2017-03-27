Weather Update: Monday Morning, March 27, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mild weather continues with several chances for rain.



More clouds through the morning, pleasant temps with lows in the mid 50’s.

Clouds increase through the afternoon, then some showers and storms arriving late Monday evening. Highs will be back in the mid & upper 70’s. A few showers will last into early Tuesday, but most of tomorrow should stay dry.

Some sunshine expected Wednesday, with highs nearing 80°.

Another chance at wet weather late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures staying in the low to mid 70’s – about 10° above average for this time of year.

We need the rain: Current deficit is almost 3 inches.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:33am & 7:50pm