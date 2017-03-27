Vols Looking For Defensive Turn Around This Spring

The Vols had one of the worst defenses in the SEC last year, and now they have to rebuild this spring without some of their top players like defensive end Derek Barnett and safety Cam Sutton.

Down the stretch last season, the Vols really struggled agaisnt the run.

They ranked 104th in the nation against the run, allowing over 200-yards rushing a game.

Tennessee gave up 36 or more points in their final three regular season games.

They finished 68th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing almost 29-points a game.

Despite those poor marks, and despite the loss of some talented players, linebacker Darrin Kirkland, Jr believes the Vols can bounce back next season.

Said Kirkland:”When you have two or three superstars, but no one else on the defense, you can’t really play well together. But just having eleven sound guys that play Tennessee defense and orange swarm football. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s what we’re trying to build each and every day.”