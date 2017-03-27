Video released of Tennessee teen missing with teacher

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A news outlet has released video of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who is missing with her high school teacher in hopes that someone will recognize her voice.

The video posted on Facebook by Wayne County Now shows Elizabeth Thomas teaching her older brother how to sew a Confederate flag.

Monday marks two weeks since Thomas and 50-year-old Tad Cummins have been missing.

Maury County District Attorney, Brent Cooper tells media (http://bit.ly/2or2c4j ) that investigators have discovered the pair had a “romantic interest” and believe they communicated in secret by writing draft emails to each other. Cooper says one person would save the email as a draft on Cummins’ school account. Cooper says the other person would then read the message, delete it and write another note as a draft.

