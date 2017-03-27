Val Kilmer posts string of gushy tweets about Cate Blanchett

Val Kilmer might be Cate Blanchett’s biggest fan.

The actor admitted to “loving” her and flying “all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett” only to be intercepted by her husband.

Kilmer posted a string of tweets over the weekend about how “dazzled” he was by the actress.

He gushed about Blanchett, “She’s just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren’t-Some superstars don’t do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it’s almost unreal.”

He even admitted that he forgot a line once because of how impressed he was with her.

“Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line,” he tweeted.

When another Twitter user told him he was being “super creepy and obsessive” he responded, “Nothing in the least creepy about loving someone.”

Kilmer did not go into detail about the time he tried to meet his co-star from 2003’s “The Missing” in Australia. He also deleted several tweets that said: “I’ve never done said or written a single idea that wasn’t of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent. She’s a friend of mine and I’ve met her husband thru the years and we’ve all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn’t understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn’t even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role.”

Who might be next on Kilmer’s list?

“And happy birthday to #JessicaChastain whom I also love love love love love. And a #Julliard alum as well,” he tweeted on Saturday.