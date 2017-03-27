Today in Trump: March 27, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Trump to announce Jared Kushner will run new White House office

President Trump is set to announce a new White House office run by his son-in-law that will seek to overhaul government functions using ideas from the business sector.

A senior administration official said Mr. Trump on Monday will announce the White House Office of American Innovation. The official sought anonymity to discuss the office in advance of the formal rollout. The plans for the office were first reported by The Washington Post.

Recent Trump Administration News:

Intelligence committee members disagree on dust-up involving Devin Nunes

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee believes that the chairman of the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in danger of being perceived as a partisan surrogate of the Trump White House.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.,, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” “I think the chairman has to make a decision, whether to act as a surrogate of the White House, as he did during the campaign and the transition, or to lead a independent and credible investigation. I hope he chooses the latter.”

Texas congressman resigns from Freedom Caucus after failure of health care bill

Texas Congressman Ted Poe has resigned from the Freedom Caucus in the aftermath of the failure of Republicans to replace the Affordable Care Act, CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds reports.

In a statement from his office, Poe said, “In order to deliver on the conservative agenda we have promised the American people for eight years, we must come together to find solutions to move this country forward.”

Reince Priebus says it may be time to get Democrats “on board”

In the wake of the failure of the Republican health care bill, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said that with “the diverse group of people working the halls of Congress, including the leadership in Congress, I think it’s time for our folks to come together, and I also think it’s time to potentially get a few moderate Democrats on board.”

Obamacare is “exploding… It’s going south,” Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday,” echoing a claim the president often makes. He also echoed President Trump’s sentiment about working with Democrats. Shortly after the bill was pulled from the floor, Mr. Trump told reporters, “I think if we had bipartisan [support], we could have a health care bill that could be the ultimate.”

Trump’s tweet on Jeanine Pirro had nothing to do with Paul Ryan, says speaker’s office

The president tweeted a plug on Saturday for Fox host Jeanine Pirro.

“Watch @JudgeJeanine,” he wrote.

When viewers tuned in to see “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Fox News that night, the first thing they saw was host Pirro’s call for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s resignation.