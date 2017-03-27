Phoenix Rising Volleyball Club celebrates third year

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Phoenix Rising Volleyball Club is in it’s third successful year, and it began locally here in Chattanooga.

Kynette Williams, who is the owner, says it began with several teams.

Williams was a player and a coach herself at UTC.

The tournament has grown so popular over the years that she says she had to move it to the Convention Center.

“I think it really tripled here because we actually have a volleyball series that we go through a Mountain series; A lot of people now are being exposed to it and a lot of people are wanting to come to it,” Williams said.

This years tournament included over 150 teams.