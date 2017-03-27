Mystery swirls over the death of 33 reptiles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thirty-three reptiles were found dead last week at the Knoxville zoo, and officials there say they have no clues yet about how it happened.

Zoo Knoxville told local news outlets — including CBS affiliate WVLT — that nearly all of the dead animals were snakes. They were all found dead in the reptile area. Surviving animals were removed and given oxygen.

Zoo officials have stopped using the reptile area for animals.

Zoo Knoxville President and CEO Lisa New calls the deaths a “devastating and catastrophic loss.”

Director of animal collections Phil Colclough says tests being conducted include checking for harmful gases in the building and for mechanical errors on thermostats.

WVLT reports that popular snakes, like a forest cobra and albino Eastern diamondback rattlesnake and three critically endangered species — the Louisiana pine snake, Catalina Island rattlesnake and Aruba Island rattlesnake — were among the fatalities.

The incident occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. on Wednesday and what exactly happened is still under investigation, according to WVLT.