ICE agent shoots man during arrest attempt in Chicago

CHICAGO — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and wounded a man as agents were trying to make an arrest in Chicago Monday morning, according to the agency.

The shooting happened a little after 6 a.m. at a home on the city’s northwest side, police told CBS Chicago

According to ICE, Homeland Security Investigations agents were trying to make the arrest when another individual pointed a weapon toward agents. An agent then shot and injured the person who pointed the gun.

Chicago police said they responded to a call of shots fired after Homeland Security agents executed a federal “enforcement initiative.” Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the station Chicago police officers were not involved in the operation.

Police sources told the Chicago Tribune the father of the person wanted in the warrant was the one who pointed the gun. The agent then fired and struck the 53-year-old father in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, fire officials told the paper.

Both the man at the hospital and the person named in the warrant were in custody, officials told the Tribune.