Health care bill blame game and tax impact, and real fake news

Blame game

President Trump is shifting the blame for his failed attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare. With Republicans running all of Washington, Mr. Trump initially blamed Democrats. Since then, he has criticized members of his own party who didn’t support the GOP health care bill, and he’s offered to work with Democrats to push through his future policies.

Tax impact

Following the collapse of the Republican health care bill, many in the financial community are concerned about the prospects for another key element of President Trump’s agenda: tax cuts. Failure to deliver on lower taxes for business and individuals would deliver not only a severe political blow, but also dent the economy. So what does the defeat of the American Health Care Act mean for taxes?

Fake news

The nation has been assaulted by imposters masquerading as reporters, poisoning the conversation with lies on the left and on the right. Many do it to influence voters, others, just to make a buck. The president uses the term “fake news” to discredit responsible reporting he doesn’t like, but “60 Minutes” found out how con-artists get their truly fake news onto your social media feed — with very real consequences.

Tracking terrorists

A terrorist attack in Garland, Texas two years ago by a pair of U.S. citizens has been forgotten by many — because it was thwarted and only the two attackers were killed. But as “60 Minutes” discovered, it was in many ways ISIS’ “opening salvo” against the U.S. homeland, and it shows how hard it can be to prevent such attacks — even by people well-known to the FBI.

Deadliest crash

It is the 40th anniversary of the deadliest aviation disaster in history. It happened on the small Spanish island of Tenerife, off the coast of West Africa. Two jumbo jets, one American, collided in 1977. We speak with a survivor and look at how the factors that caused the disaster it are still relevant today.

“What the F”

Cursing is generally frowned upon in the workplace. But profanity doesn’t have to be a liability — it can be a persuasive tool that conveys enthusiasm and honesty, says cognitive science professor Benjamin Bergen. He tells CBS News about the delicate art of swearing in the office.

