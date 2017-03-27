Girl dies after log rolls on top of her at Oregon beach

BANDON, Ore. — A 14-year-old girl was killed when a log rolled on top of her at a beach on Oregon’s coast, police said, CBS affiliate KVAL reports.

Preliminary information indicates the girl, from Eugene, was playing on the log in a receding tide when it rolled on top of her, police said.

Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the beach around 4 p.m. on Saturday and found that the girl had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses removed the girl from under the log after several tries. A police officer administered CPR and paramedics performed life-saving measures.

The girl, however, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department says that the ocean is strong enough to pick up even the biggest logs.

“Some logs may look small, but even the tiny ones can be waterlogged and weigh tons,” it says.

“If you see a log in the surf or on wet sand, stay off it,” it added.