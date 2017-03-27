Gender | The Space Between

March 23, 2017, 6:39 PM | The United States has come a long way with regards to transgender rights; but for the segment of the trans community that identifies as non-binary (neither female nor male), the U.S. still lags far behind nations like Australia and Germany that offer a third gender option on identity documents. As a result, American non-binary individuals often feel like they are committing perjury on birth certificates, driver’s licenses and social security cards, whichever option they put down.