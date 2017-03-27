Bradley Co. detectives seek public help with vehicle burglary investigation

CLEVELAND, TN- Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male captured on surveillance footage.

On March 25, 2017 patrol deputies responded to AirSystems Unlimited, which is a local business located at 5668 South Lee Hwy., in reference to a vehicle burglary. It was discovered a cell phone and car battery were taken out of a company vehicle which was in the parking lot.

Camera footage showed that in the early morning hours of that date a male jumped over the fence and made entry into the van. Additionally, the footage showed the male carrying the battery away from the vehicle.

The following images are from the video footage recovered by investigating detectives.

Anybody with information regarding the theft and/or identity of the male suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-728-7336.

*Photos from Bradley County Sheriff Office