Chattanooga Police make arrest in 4 Hispanic business burglaries

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged Cedric A. Williams with a series of business break ins in March.

March 8th: Tienda Maya (1939 Central Ave)

March 15: The Stumble Inn (2925 Rossville Blvd) and Tienda Ramirez (2437 Rossville Blvd)

March 23: El Paisani (4700 Rossville Blvd)

In the second robberies, a stolen truck was used that was later recovered.

Then, in the final break in, the suspect was caught on video and a detective recognized him.

They say they went to his home and found the clothing he was wearing in the video.

The detective says when he finally tracked down Williams, he confessed to the robberies.