Chattanooga Police arrest WV murder suspect

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police located and arrested a man wanted for the murder of James Patton in Huntington, West Virginia on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Suspect, Charles Gardner, age 26, was located at 2:10 PM in an apartment on the 3500 block of Dayton Blvd.

CPD was able to retrieve the suspect by acting on leads sent to investigators indicating the suspect was in the Chattanooga area. The suspect surrendered without incident and has been charged for first and second degree murder.

He will remain at the Hamilton County Jail until Huntington Police make transport arrangements for him. Chattanooga Police were assisted by Red Bank Police, Hamilton County Sheriffs Office, TBI and Huntington, WV Police.