CCS Baseball Wins District Opener Over Grundy County

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga Christian baseball team opened district play on Monday with an 11-1 victory over Grundy County.
The Chargers broke the game open in the third inning with seven runs.
John Rhodes got the scoring party started with an RBI double that bounced off the wall in right.
Later in the inning with the score 4-0, Amos Davenport added a two RBI base hit.
CCS rolled to the 11-1 victory to improve to 7-2 on the season and 1-0 in district play.

