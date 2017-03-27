Bradley County chases drug suspect home and raid his house

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information on a drug bust last Thursday.

They were investigating drug activity at a home on rabbit Valley Road.

When they tried to stop a vehicle they spotted leaving the residence, the driver ran.

Officers say Wallace Wright sped through several neighborhoods before returning to his home, where he was arrested.

Detectives then got a warrant to search the house.

They seized marijuana, meth, oxycodone pills & Alprazolam pills.

Investigators also took several loaded handguns, rifles, a shotgun and more than $500 in cash.

Captain Steve Lawson of the B.C.S.O.’s Criminal Investigations Division said, “Over the past several months our Drug Enforcement Unit at the Sheriff’s office has been very proactive in pursuing drug dealers who choose to do business here.”

“As we enter the summer months our pressure on those drug dealers who wish to do their business here will only increase.”

“The Drug Enforcement Unit is to be complimented for their excellent work.”

Wallace Allen Wright faces several driving charges from the chase, in addition to multiple drug counts.

Amy Dianne Wright faces six drug counts from the search.