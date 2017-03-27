Bids due Wed. for President Trump's border wall

Bids for President Trump’s proposed wall along the southern border are due on Wednesday, and more than 600 companies have placed bids, reports CBS News correspondent David Begnaud.

The border is almost 2,000 miles long, with fencing in place along 654 miles; Those projects cost $2.3 billion.

Mr. Trump wants the wall to be 30 feet high, twice as tall as current fencing, and aesthetically pleasing.

