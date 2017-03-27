Auburn QB John Franklin Adjusting to Receiver This Spring

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Spring is always a time for teams to tinker with position changes.
And that’s what head coach Gus Malzahn is doing at Auburn.
John Franklin played quarterback last season, where he completed 14 of 26 passes for just over 200-yards.
But since Auburn appears to have more depth at quarterback this year, Franklin was moved to receiver to take advantage of his athletic ability.
And in Saturday’s scrimmage, Franklin caught a touchdown pass.
Said Malzahn:”He’s a veteran guy. The fact that he played quarterback, so he understands the splits and depth and the timing and progression of everything that goes with that. I though he did some good things. Each practice you see him getting more and more comfortable. He can flat-out run.”

Share:

Related Videos

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Housing Authority reopens waiting list
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
LATEST: Crews continue search for missing person
Read More»
Virgil Roberson who took part in Howard Sit Ins dies at 74
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Virgil Roberson who took part in Howard Sit Ins dies at 74
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now