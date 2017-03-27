Auburn QB John Franklin Adjusting to Receiver This Spring

Spring is always a time for teams to tinker with position changes.

And that’s what head coach Gus Malzahn is doing at Auburn.

John Franklin played quarterback last season, where he completed 14 of 26 passes for just over 200-yards.

But since Auburn appears to have more depth at quarterback this year, Franklin was moved to receiver to take advantage of his athletic ability.

And in Saturday’s scrimmage, Franklin caught a touchdown pass.

Said Malzahn:”He’s a veteran guy. The fact that he played quarterback, so he understands the splits and depth and the timing and progression of everything that goes with that. I though he did some good things. Each practice you see him getting more and more comfortable. He can flat-out run.”