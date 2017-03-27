4-alarm fire sweeps through Oakland building

OAKLAND, Calif. — Authorities in California fear at least one person is dead after an early morning four-alarm fire swept through a residential building in Oakland.

Officials said they received calls reporting the fire around 6 a.m. and crews were quickly on the scene, CBS San Francisco reports. The fire department tweeted that multiple rescues were being made, and at one point said crews were being withdrawn from the building because the roof and floors were compromised.

#mead Ave #workingfire crews being withdrawn from building after roof and floors compromised — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Erik Logan said later that rescuers spotted what looked like a body on the third floor, but crews had to retreat before they could confirm.

Logan said about 50 to 60 people lived in the building, which is in a mixed-use neighborhood of warehouses and auto shops.

Crews rescued seven people, Logan said. Other residents told KTVU-TV reporters Monday that they escaped on their own.

KTVU spoke to a resident who said the first floor of the building was a drug rehab center and apartments on the other floors were for recovering addicts.

The blaze was visible for several miles and it sent a massive plume of smoke over Oakland.

Still plenty of smoke and some visible flame at W #Oakland fire. pic.twitter.com/6EaziXoIXM — Stan Bunger (@BungerKCBS) March 27, 2017

The fire has been contained.

Oakland became the site of the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade when three dozen partygoers perished at a warehouse fire in December. The warehouse housed an artists’ collective.