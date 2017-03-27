3/27: Jared Kushner to tell Senate Intel Committee about contacts with Russian bank; Meet Leah the Overcomer, a young girl who is inspiring the world

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

| President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner will answer questions from Senate investigators about his meeting with Russia’s VEB bank; Leah Carroll has a rare blood disorder and she spends most of her time at a hospital. To distract the four-year-old from boredom and pain, her mother looked for songs that Leah could lip-synch to.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols Looking For Defensive Turn Around This Spring
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Election Profile: Erskine Oglesby District 7
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Shooting outside Bar Louie
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now