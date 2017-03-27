| President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner will answer questions from Senate investigators about his meeting with Russia’s VEB bank; Leah Carroll has a rare blood disorder and she spends most of her time at a hospital. To distract the four-year-old from boredom and pain, her mother looked for songs that Leah could lip-synch to.
3/27: Jared Kushner to tell Senate Intel Committee about contacts with Russian bank; Meet Leah the Overcomer, a young girl who is inspiring the world
0 Comments for this article