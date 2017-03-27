2 police officers shot in Miami-Dade, authorities say

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Last Updated Mar 27, 2017 11:26 PM EDT

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed two of their officers have been shot in Northwest Miami-Dade Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m., CBS Miami reports.

The officers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in the back of a black pickup truck.

CBS Miami confirms the two officers are in stable condition.

Miami-Dade police gathered at Jackson Memorial Hospital after two officers were reportedly shot Mon., March 27, 2017.

CBS Miami

Police from multiple agencies set up a very large perimeter.

CBS Miami reports there were several helicopters in the air assisting in the search.

Authorities have not said how many people they are looking for at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for latest information.

Share:

Related Videos

50 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Celebration
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
CCS Baseball Wins District Opener Over Grundy County
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Vols Looking For Defensive Turn Around This Spring
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now