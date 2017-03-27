2 police officers shot in Miami-Dade, authorities say

MIAMI — The Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed two of their officers have been shot in Northwest Miami-Dade Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m., CBS Miami reports.

The officers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in the back of a black pickup truck.

CBS Miami confirms the two officers are in stable condition.

Police from multiple agencies set up a very large perimeter.

CBS Miami reports there were several helicopters in the air assisting in the search.

Authorities have not said how many people they are looking for at this time.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

