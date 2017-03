WUTC reporter fired after complaints from lawmakers

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — A reporter for WUTC has been fired after state lawmakers complained she failed to properly identify herself as a reporter during a meeting.

The Associated Press says Jacqui Helbert failed to disclose her presence during a meeting on a state transgender bathroom bill.

That meeting was between lawmakers and high school students.

Helbert says she wore a press badge, and was carrying radio equipment.

She also says she never concealed her intentions.

A university spokesman says in a statement the university’s decision to fire Helbert was “based on a violation of journalism ethics.”

