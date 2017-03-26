Weather Update: Sunday Night, March 26, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mild weather continues with several chances for wet weather.



Few clouds overnight with morning lows in the mid 50’s.

More clouds through the afternoon, then some showers and storms arriving late Monday evening. Highs will be back in the mid 70’s. A few showers last into early Tuesday.

Some sunshine expected Wednesday, with highs nearing 80°.

Another chance at wet weather late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures staying in the low to mid 70’s – about 10° above average for this time of year.